Armed bandits rob jewelry store

Surveillance images of the suspects during the robbery.

Police are looking for two men who robbed a Sunset Park jewelry store last week.

According to authorities, on Thursday, Oct. 15, at around 6:45 p.m., the suspects entered the store at Fifth Avenue and 56th Street and pointed a gun at a 43-year-old male employee. One of the suspects jumped over the display counter and took items valued at $40,000.

Cops said the suspects are between 30 and 40 years old.

Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 (or 1-888-577-4782 for Spanish). Tips can also be submitted at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on Twitter at @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.