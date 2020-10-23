Armed bandits rob jewelry store

Police are looking for two men who robbed a Sunset Park jewelry store last week.
According to authorities, on Thursday, Oct. 15, at around 6:45 p.m., the suspects entered the store at Fifth Avenue and 56th Street and pointed a gun at a 43-year-old male employee. One of the suspects jumped over the display counter and took items valued at $40,000.
Cops said the suspects are between 30 and 40 years old.
Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 (or 1-888-577-4782 for Spanish). Tips can also be submitted at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on Twitter at @NYPDTips.
🚨WANTED🚨for ROBBERY #SunsetPark #Brooklyn @NYPD72Pct 5602 5 Ave on 10/15 @ 6:45 PM💰Reward up to $2500🕶Seen him? Know who he is?☎️Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us!📞Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! #yourcityYourcall @NYPDDetectives @NYPDShea @NYPDFIRSTDEP @NYPDChiefofDept @NYPDChiefPatrol pic.twitter.com/I4pONm93jl
— NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) October 21, 2020
All calls are strictly confidential.