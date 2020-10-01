BREAKING: Colandrea New Corner Restaurant closes after 84 years

A legendary Dyker Heights restaurant has served its last meal.

After more than 80 years, Colandrea New Corner Restaurant has closed. The Italian eatery, at 7201 Eighth Ave., opened in 1936 as a one-room pizzeria and evolved into a three-room, full-service venue that fed generations of food lovers.

“After much deliberation, sadness, and a heavy heart, I decided – after 84 years of business – to officially announce that I will not be reopening Colandrea New Corner Restaurant,” said owner Vincent Colandrea.

Colandrea expressed gratitude to everyone who helped make the business a success and thanked them for the memories.

“First and foremost, I want to thank all of you – countless customers, loyal patrons, dedicated staff, collaborative partners, long-time purveyors, and sincere friends that have become our extended family – for the heartfelt memories you contributed to Colandrea New Corner Restaurant’s 84-year history,” he said. “We are absolutely honored to have served three generations of family, friends and our community.”

The restaurant even hosted Hollywood royalty a few years ago when it was used as a location in “The Irishman,” the Academy Award-nominated 2019 film directed by Martin Scorcese and starring Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci.

Colandrea said it made him happy when long-time customers shared memories of first dates, holiday dinners, special celebrations and traditional family gatherings that took place at the restaurant over the years.

“Our longevity in the community is something we can all be proud of, and is a true testament that hard work and determination breed success,” he said. “We simply could not have achieved this without all of you.”

Like many restaurants, Colandrea New Corner has suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic, which factored into the decision to close the business.

“Although a great amount of thought and emotional stress went into this process, I have no regrets, and will always cherish and reflect upon the wonderful memories afforded us during this journey,” Colandrea said. “While this decision is bittersweet, and while we adjust to this new landscape and ‘new normal,’ I for one plan to spend more time with my family and loved ones. Our family will continue to be part of the community and we will certainly cherish the friendships and enjoyable times we shared while operating the restaurant.”

The family will now search for a new tenant to take over the restaurant space and will evaluate and consider all options.

“From the bottom of my heart, thank you for your patronage over the years and for all the memories you shared with us,” Colandrea said.