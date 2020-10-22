Chris Hoban remembered 32 years after his murder

Last Sunday marked the 32nd anniversary of the murders of two of New York’s Finest, including a native son of Bay Ridge.

On Oct. 18, 1988, Police Officer Christopher Hoban was shot and killed while working a narcotics operation. He was 26. The same night, Police Officer Michael Buczek, 24, was fatally shot in the chest by a suspect he was chasing on foot.

“Michael and Christopher may be gone, but their commitment to the City of New York will never be forgotten,” said the NYPD on social media.

“Thirty-two years later, NYPD Detectives continue their vow to never forget Officers Mike Buczek and Chris Hoban, who were shot and killed hours apart in separate incidents as they served the community of Upper Manhattan,” said the Detectives’ Endowment Association. “Our prayers are forever with the families of these heroes.”

Hoban grew up in Bay Ridge and graduated from Xaverian High School in 1980. His memory lives on through the Chris Hoban Memorial Run, an annual event that was held virtually this year. In 2018, a police boat, Harbor Launch 455, was named in honor of him and Buczek during a ceremony at Brooklyn Army Terminal, and he was one of 12 officers honored when NYPD counterterrorism officers and their canine partners graduated from training.