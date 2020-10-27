DOT collects feedback as Citi Bike prepares Sunset Park rollout

Citi Bike appears set to make its way to Sunset Park as the DOT takes comments regarding spots.

Quite some time after the well-known bike rental service premiered in New York City, it appears that Citi Bike will finally be coming to Sunset Park.

The New York City Department of Transportation is currently collecting feedback on the “Projects and Initiative” portion of its website. It includes a map called the Citi Bike Phase 3 expansion that shows where stations would work for locals or be unsuitable.

This expansion area includes Brooklyn Community Boards 7, 10, 12, and 14 and the Sunset Park, South Slope, and Windsor Terrace neighborhoods.

Neighborhood residents can submit their suggestions and feedback by Saturday, Oct. 31. So far, nearly 500 people have shared their thoughts, many about the Sunset Park area.

With Industry City being a prime destination in the neighborhood, many commented on the area.

One commenter on the website felt that 35th Street from Second Avenue to Third Avenue was not suitable for the stations.

A look at the DOT’s submission map for Sunset Park, Windsor Terrace areas. Image courtesy of DOT

“Industry City needs more parking and less obstructions,” the post read.

However, another online commenter thought that Third Avenue between 34th and 35th streets would be a good location for a Citi Bike Station.

“Another Citi Bike station closer to the subway would be great for us visiting Industry City on the weekends,” they wrote.

“Large grocery store Sahadi’s is a popular destination, and a station could be useful here,” commented yet another. The famed Arab-American grocery, whose main store is on Atlantic Avenue, has an outlet in Industry city.

There were other areas of concern, such as proximity to the Bush Army Terminal.

“We have four active loading docks on 1st Ave and three on 43rd Street,” wrote someone who said First Avenue and 42nd Street are being suitable for the City Bike station. “We have a lot of large trucks coming and going on both streets. Docking stations near these trucks is not a good idea. Best place is off street and sidewalk right inside Bush Terminal. Alternatively, water side of 1st Avenue between 44-45 is much safer.”

Someone else also added that Citi Bike is welcome near local and small businesses.

“Great spot!” one added on putting a spot on Fifth Avenue between 37th and 38th streets. “Access to the bowling alley, Tacos El Bronco, an avenue away from the 36th St subway, and near the beginning of the Sunset Park commercial strip along 5th Ave.”

Citi Bike launched in May 2013.

This past July, Citi Bike riders took their 100 millionth trip since the company was founded.

The closest Citi Bike stations available to the area are within Community Board 6, which includes Park Slope along with Boerum Hill, Carroll Gardens, Cobble Hill, Gowanus and Red Hook. Citi Bike came to that area in 2016.

To submit your comments, visit nycdotprojects.info/project-feedback-map/suggest-station