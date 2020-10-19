Fontbonne beats Cathedral for its first win of the season

Anna Bolino scores the first goal of the game on a 25-yard “rainbow” over the Cathedral defense during the Bonnies’ 7-0 win over the Bears.

After opening with a 6-1 loss against Xaverian, Fontbonne responded with a big game of its own for its first win of the 2020 soccer season.

Hosting Manhattan’s Cathedral Bears at Calvert Vaux Field, the Bonnies quickly set the tone for the game with an early goal from senior midfielder Anna Bolino, who lofted a 25-yard “rainbow” into goal over the heads of the Cathedral defense. Emma Davey scored next as she gained control of the ball in front of the Cathedral net and managed a left-footed shot around her defender.

Bolino followed Davey with another goal on a spinning shot that deflected off the goalie’s glove to put Fontbonne up 3-0. The Bonnies closed out the first half with one more goal as Mari Alonge sent a crossing pass to Maeve Gallagher, who chipped in the shot.

With a 4-0 lead, Fontbonne coach Zahim Ascencio started the second half with her bench players, who responded with three more goals. Caroline Gifford scored after digging out the ball from the corner, followed by Alissa Fiorentino, who raced down the field on a breakaway to make the score 6-0. Lilly O’Neil then added the last goal for a final score of 7-0.

“It’s always good to give your team an early lead, especially on a shot that we’ve been practicing,” said Bolino. “It was good to see so many of my teammates also score for our first win of the season.”