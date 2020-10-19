Generally Speaking : Gov. Cuomo unveils Mother Cabrini statue

Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio, head of the Brooklyn Catholic Diocese, which covers congregants in Brooklyn and Queens, joined Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Columbus Day on the shorefront of Battery Park in lower Manhattan for the unveiling of the bronze statue of Mother Cabrini. They were joined by fellow members of the Mother Cabrini Memorial Commission, which was established last year by the governor following the 2019 Columbus Day Parade.

The 19-member commission was co-chaired by DiMarzio and Angelo Vivolo, president of the Columbus Heritage Coalition, and includes TV financial anchor Maria Bartiromo, who was born and raised in Bay Ridge; John Leo Heyer, Brooklyn Diocese Italian apostate; and Bay Ridge resident Carlo Scissura, chairman of the Brooklyn Federation of Italian-American Organizations.

Mother Cabrini’s full name is Frances Xavier Cabrini. She holds the distinction of being the first U.S. citizen to be canonized as a saint, which occurred on July 7, 1946. There is a church on 86th Street in Bensonhurst named in her honor.

* * *

There is currently a lot of political rhetoric about Democrats wanting to pack the U.S. Supreme Court with additional members if current Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett wins confirmation in the Senate. If former Vice President Joe Biden wins the White House and the Dems capture the Senate majority, it could happen.



William Howard Taft first served as the 27th president (1909-1913) and a few years later was tapped as the nation’s 10th chief justice (1921-1930). Under a similar scenario, Biden could pick his former boss, Barack Obama, as a Supreme Court justice. Then, as the packing builds, maybe even Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton or possibly Andrew Cuomo.