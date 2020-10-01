Kassar reelected as chairman of Conservative Party

Gerard Kassar was unanimously reelected to a two-year term as chairman of the Conservative Party of New York State.

The announcement was made in Washingtonville on Saturday, Sept. 26 during an event to reorganize, adopt rules and regulations and elect officers to serve for two-year terms as required by election law.

“Jerry has only been chairman a short time but it’s been a busy time,” said Regional Vice Chairman James Thomas. “Lawsuits and a pandemic and virtual meeting. But even then, he was able to move the party forward – reaching out to new audiences and expanding the party.”

“There are very few reasons I would leave my family early on a Saturday morning and be gone all day,” said Reid Robbins, Ontario County chairman. “The leadership of Jerry Kassar and his ability to eliminate distance among county leaders to advance conservative principles across the state makes the trip pleasurable.”

“I wish to thank our state committee for placing the faith in me to serve a second term,” said Kassar, who is also a columnist for the Home Reporter and Brooklyn Spectator. “Together with the officers, executive committee and members, we will meet the challenges of the next two years as we met the many challenges of the past two. I am confident we will see victories and, with that, a much-needed impact on government.”

Frances Vella-Marrone was reelected as treasurer.

“The Brooklyn Conservative Party extends congratulations to Brooklyn’s own Gerard Kassar and Frances Vella-Marrone who were chosen by the state committee to continue in their roles as chairman and treasurer of the state party,” the party said on Facebook. “We also congratulate all the new members of the executive committee and look forward to working together to advance our common cause.”