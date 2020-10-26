Maimonides hosts ‘Pink Runway’ fundraiser for breast cancer awareness

On Oct. 21, for the first time, Maimonides Medical Center in Borough Park hosted its annual Pink Runway fashion show fundraiser virtually.

From brooklyneagle.com



Maimonides Medical Center hosted its annual “Pink Runway” fashion show virtually on Oct. 21. It was privately filmed at New York City’s iconic 1 OAK dance club, then streamed onto the internet.

All proceeds from the event will benefit breast cancer awareness, treatment and research at the renowned Maimonides Breast Center – Brooklyn’s first free-standing, full-service, nationally-recognized breast care facility.

All of the models are patients of Maimonides Breast Center, walking the 2020 runway to tell women not to put their health on hold and that mammograms and check-ups can save lives.

The evening paid tribute to a distinguished slate of honorees including Dr. Donna-Marie Manasseh, director of Breast Surgery at Maimonides and recipient of the Pink Hope Award; Paul Walsh and the Walsh Family Charities, recipients of the Pink Warrior Award; and Dolores Catania, cast member of Bravo’s Real Housewives of New Jersey and this year’s recipient of the Pink Ambassador of

Hope Award.

Special guest appearances included singer-songwriter Robin Thicke and actors Robert Davi and Chazz Palminteri.

For the second year in a row, Maimonides teamed up with the fashion innovators at RenttheRunway.com, who provided dresses from the world’s leading designers. Maimonides Pink Runway models donned these amazing threads, while demonstrating a fighting spirit and raising awareness about breast cancer.

“There is no better time and no better place to support the fight against breast cancer for women in Brooklyn and beyond,” said Dr. Patrick Borgen, chair of surgery at Maimonides and director of the Maimonides Breast Center.

Maimonides Medical Center is a 711-bed non-profit tertiary care provider in Brooklyn. It operates the largest hospital in Brooklyn as well as the borough’s only full-service cancer center. Maimonides is also a major clinical training site for the SUNY Downstate College of Medicine. It is an affiliate of Northwell Health.