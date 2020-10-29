Maimonides pioneers virtual health care in response to COVID-19

From brooklyneagle.com

One of only 14 organizations nationwide to receive $1M from feds

A virtual health care program recently implemented by Maimonides Medical Center enables patients to “visit” their doctors from home.

The service, offering scheduled and on-demand options, is made possible by a $1 million grant from the Federal Communications Commission’s COVID-19 Telehealth Program, which was authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, passed earlier this year.

Maimonides was one of only 14 organizations nationwide (four in New York State) to receive the maximum award of $1 million, out of 367 total applicants.

To support its virtual care program, Maimonides has partnered with Amwell, a leading provider of telemedicine technology. Registering for a virtual visit is accessible for anyone with a laptop, desktop computer or mobile device with video camera streaming capabilities. Foreign language support is also available.

Patients who need to see a clinician immediately can opt for on-demand virtual visits, available 24 hours a day, seven days a week (no appointment is necessary). For $49 (insurance is currently not accepted), patients can access a wide range of providers, ready to assess, treat and refer a variety of urgent care medical issues.

Scheduled virtual visits (covered by insurance) are also available for selected specialties, enabling patients to connect with their Maimonides providers to discuss symptoms, medications and more.

“Providing virtual care helps to ensure that we remain at the forefront of cutting- edge technology in our commitment to provide the best possible care to our patients,” said Ken Gibbs, president and CEO of Maimonides Medical Center. “We’re grateful for this grant and the opportunity to expand our services in an innovative way.

“We hope that patients can take advantage of our new virtual care offerings, particularly with harsh winter weather soon approaching,” he said.