Menchaca officially announces mayoral run

Councilmember Carlos Menchaca has officially entered the 2021 New York City mayoral race.

After hinting that he was throwing his hat in the race, the councilmember, a Democrat who currently represents the 38th District (Sunset Park, Red Hook, Greenwood Heights and parts of Borough Park, Dyker Heights and Windsor Terrace), made it official in a video via social media on Thursday, Oct. 22.

“Today, our friends, families and neighbors lose their homes to this recession, to this pandemic, to the wealthy developers who rezone our neighborhoods so that they can add another zero to their net worth,” he said. “We can do better. We must do better. That is why I’m running for mayor.”

Menchaca also mentioned that he was raised in public housing by a single mother.

“My mom had only a third grade education and would clean libraries to get by,” he said. “I would go with her at 4 in the morning to help her clean and then go to school.”

If elected, Menchaca would be the first Latino and the first openly gay person to hold a citywide elected office.

“As a gay child of immigrants, discrimination is a pain I know all too well,” he explained. “We need a mayor to stand up to the wealthy and powerful and put our communities first. I love our city and I love the people and as mayor I will fight for you every day. In times like these, we must fight for each other, check in on one another and fight for those who can’t fight for themselves.”

Menchaca has served in the council for seven years and says he fought against economic inequality, heartbreaking deportations and systemic racism.

In July, he officially announced that he disapproved of Industry City’s rezoning plan on the Sunset Park waterfront. The plan withdrawn last month.

“I believe that leadership means listening to communities, letting them tell us what they need, and then implementing bold and effective policy solutions that truly improve people’s lives,” he said during his announcement. “This will be a principle that guides our campaign and our administration.”

Menchaca is also the chair of the Council’s Committee on Immigration.

As a candidate, he will join a list that includes Comptroller Scott Stringer; Maya Wiley, who formerly served as Mayor Bill de Blasio’s chief counsel; and others who are trying to be the successor to de Blasio.