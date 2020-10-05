Nurse struck and killed while biking home from hospital

A nurse riding home on her bicycle was struck and killed by a motorcycle Saturday morning.

According to authorities, at around 7:30 a.m., 31-year-old Clara Kang was riding her bicycle east on 56th Street when she collided with a man driving a 2018 Suzuki GSZ-R north on Third Avenue.

Kang was taken to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn, where she was pronounced dead. The motorcyclist, 29, was also taken to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn, with trauma to his head and body. He was listed in critical but stable condition.

The incident is under investigation by the NYPD’s Highway Patrol Collision Investigation Squad. No arrests have been made.

According to a GoFundMe account created by her friend Elaine Lee, Kang was a nurse at the same hospital where she died. The page, which was created to help support Kang’s family, surpassed its goal of $10,000 in just one day.

“Clara was killed this morning while riding her bicycle home from the hospital, after working her shift throughout the night,” Lee wrote. “She was struck by a motorcyclist and transported back to the hospital she had just left.

“Aside from her huge heart, Clara had the most positive spirit that drew people in. She had the passion for traveling to places she’d never been before and the drive to achieve the most out of life.”

To donate to the fund, visit https://bit.ly/36yAjQU