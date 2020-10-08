Opinion & observations: Dining on Third Avenue provides safe, tasty relief

BY CHARLES OTEY

Patrons enjoy Bay Ridge’s legendary restaurants while still keeping safe

While Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio debate a color-coded system to protect diners and shoppers from venturing into COVID-19 hotspots, restaurateurs in Bay Ridge have taken advantage of pent-up appetites and good (though, sometimes chilly) weather to do what they do best: cater to hun- dreds of properly spaced diners served by properly masked waiters, both inside and out- side.

“It’s delicious and fun!” civic leader Lori Pedone told us as she also chatted with a masked John Keegan, co-owner of the popu- lar Greenhouse Cafe on Third Avenue. “John and Bob [Daquara, Greenhouse co-owner] have done everything possible to create a safe and delightful dining space here. It’s so good to be back!”

Dining out was just one of the normal activities visible on Third Avenue this past week. Last Saturday, dozens of merchants — led by Jeanine Condon of Charmed, Sheila Brody of the Green Spa & Wellness Center and others joined Chrisie Canny of Vented in Brooklyn for a joint operation in which participating merchants donated a portion of incoming cash to a cancer-com- bating cause.

“We’re proud of how these business own- ers are ‘bringing back Bay Ridge,’” Mer- chants of Third Avenue President Bob Howe told us later. “Bay Ridgeites need to know that the vital first steps are being taken toward normalcy on and along our thoroughfares, which play vital roles as mini-community centers.”

The popular Third Avenue Festival, the Pioneers Reception and other Merchants of Third Avenue-sponsored activities have been put off until next year, as was the Summer Stroll on 3rd program.

“But we’re coming back!” a Merchants member said after he finished dining at the Greenhouse. “And we’re coming back in a way that’ll help Bay Ridge stand out as one of the greatest urban neighborhoods in our city!”

First safe, successful ‘3rd on 3rd’ cancer benefit unites avenue

On Saturday, Oct. 3, led by Chrisie Canny of Vented in Brooklyn — a well-known leader in the battle against cancer in Brooklyn — dozens of merchants (notably Jeanine Condon of Charmed and Sheila Brody of the Green Spa & Wellness Center) teamed up for a worthwhile common cause that, for the day, united the entire avenue with one thought: Let’s beat cancer. Merchants of Third Avenue officers including President Bob Howe, Co-Treasurer Brian Chin and Festival Manager (wiz- ard, really) Chip Cafiero took part as participating business owners generously donat- ed a portion of their proceeds to the worthwhile cause.