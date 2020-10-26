Police Beat: Bay Ridge restaurant burglarized of 7K, woman busted for 99- cent store burglary in Bensonhurst

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

BOY NEARLY ROBBED

An 11-year-old boy was nearly robbed by a 16-year-old boy near Kings Highway and West 11th Street on Oct. 17. According to reports, at around 1 p.m., the victim was leaving a pharmacy when the crook held a cellphone to the back of his head and pretended it was a gun. He then demanded the victim give him everything or he would shoot him. The victim began crying and the suspect fled empty-handed.

No arrests have been made.

WOMAN ARRESTED FOR ROBBERY

A 27-year-old woman was arrested for attempting to steal from a 99-cent store near Bay 23rd Street and 86th Street and attacking the store’s employee with a hammer on Oct. 15. Reports claim that at around 10 a.m., the woman took items and tried to leave the store without paying for them. When the employee tried to stop her, the suspect allegedly took out a hammer, tried to hit her in the head with it and struck a glass mason jar.

BODEGA ROBBED AT GUNPOINT

A gun-wielding man entered a bodega near 66th Street and 17th Avenue and stole $4,000 from the store’s owner on Oct. 12. According to reports, at around 10 a.m., the suspect entered the store to redeem lottery tickets when he took out the gun and demanded the victim give him money from the cash register. The crook then went around the counter and stole the cash. He then fled westbound on 66th Street.

No arrests have been made.

70-YEAR-OLD ATTACKED

A 39-year-old man was in an attack on a 70-year-old man at Bay Parkway and West 10th Street on Oct. 13. Reports claim that at around 2 p.m., the men were arguing when the suspect allegedly shoved the victim to the floor, causing in injuries to his arms and nose. Police said they recovered a switchblade from the suspect’s backpack.

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

RESTAURANT BURGLARY

A restaurant on 85th Street and Third Avenue was burglarized by a crook who stole items worth $7,000 dollars on Oct. 17. According to reports, at around 11:50 a.m., the perp broke into the eatery through the front door, went to the basement and stole the items. The suspect also broke the cash register.

No arrests have been made.

SPENDING SPREE

A crook burglarized an apartment on 80th Street and Fifth Avenue on Oct. 11. Reports claim that at around 1:50 a.m., the suspect went inside the home, stole property, including a cell phone and credit cards, and fled the scene. The victim, a 26-year-old man, told cops the suspect used the credit cards to purchase Metrocards.

No arrests have been made.

TWO AGAINST ONE

A 65-year-old man was attacked and robbed by two crooks on the northwest corner of Fourth Avenue and 82nd Street on Oct. 8. According to reports, at around 6:30 a.m., the man was walking when the suspects pushed him to the ground, searched his pockets and stole items. The crooks fled on foot westbound on 82nd Street toward Third Avenue. The man suffered injuries to his head and knee.

No arrests have been made.

MAN ARRESTED FOR ASSAULT

A 57-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attacking a 35-year-old man near Bay Ridge Avenue and Fifth Avenue on Oct. 7. Reports claim that at around 6:50 p.m., the man allegedly hit the victim with a metal object and leather waist belt and also punched him in the face.