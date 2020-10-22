Virtual Halloween contest provides fun in scary times

COVID-19 may have canceled the summer, but there’s still fun to be had for Halloween.

The Alliance for Coney Island, in partnership with Councilmember Mark Treyger and the NYC Dept. of Youth and Community Development, will host a virtual Halloween costume contest from Thursday, Oct. 21 to Thursday, Oct. 28. Children and adults can dress up in their wildest costumes and submit photos to a website. Participants and Coney Island fanatics can then vote for the best dressed.

The top three vote-getters will receive tickets for next year to a Brooklyn Cyclones game, Deno’s Wonder Wheel Amusement Park and Luna Park; meal vouchers for Nathan’s Famous; and a $25 gift card to the boardwalk’s new eatery, La Tombola.

“As almost all sense of normalcy for kids has disappeared during this difficult time, we wanted to bring some joy and creativity to them while at home,” said Alexandra Silversmith, executive director for the Alliance for Coney Island. “We wish we could host our usual festival and parade. It’s truly one of the most fulfilling events of the year as we see the creativity of hundreds of kids and their families, but this virtual contest is the next best thing.”

Those who wish to participate can visit https://bit.ly/37ANwZ. Winners will be announced on Monday, Nov. 2.