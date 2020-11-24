Biden picks Fort Hamilton graduate to head Treasury

President-elect Joe Biden announced Monday that he will nominate Brooklyn-born Janet Yellen to be the first female secretary of the Treasury.

Yellen, who chaired the Federal Reserve from 2014 to 2018, was the valedictorian of Fort Hamilton High School in 1963. She attended Brown University, graduating summa cum laude with highest honors in economics in 1967, and then attended Yale University, where she received a Ph. S. in economics in 1971.

“The Fort Hamilton High School Alumni Association proudly inducted Janet Yellen, class of 1963, into our Hall of Fame in 1994,” said Valerie Hodgson, president of the Fort Hamilton H.S. Alumni Association. “We always knew that she was destined for greatness and are thrilled with President-elect Biden’s selection of her as the next Treasury secretary. The country will be in good hands.”

Local elected officials congratulated her on social media.

“I know she will bring her vast experience and intelligence to a role that will have a huge impact on so many New Yorkers’ lives,” said State Senator Andrew Gounardes.

“Over the last 231 years, we’ve had 77 treasury secretaries and, until now, they’ve all been men,” said Councilmember Justin Brannan. “Way to keep making us proud, Madam Secretary!”