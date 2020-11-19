Chadwick’s celebrates 33rd anniversary

While COVID-19 has forced a number of southern Brooklyn eateries to shut down, one Bay Ridge restaurant is going strong.

Chadwick’s, at 8822 3rd Ave., celebrated its 33rd anniversary on Oct. 22.

Co-owners Gerry Morris and Stephen Oliver, who were born and raised in Bay Ridge, share a 50-year history in the local restaurant business.

“[The neighborhood] is a very important part of our story, and when opening our restaurant 33 years ago, Bay Ridge was the only choice,” said Morris. “Both of us got our start working for Stephen’s dad, Ray Oliver, at Pipin’s Pub.”

Morris is thankful for the loyal customers who have frequented the restaurant for more than three decades.

“Our friends and loyal patrons have been very supportive these past 33 years and we have made some wonderful memories together,” he said.

The wonderful memories include Morris’ own wedding, which took place at Chadwick’s 31 years ago.

“It was very special and the family and friends that shared that day with us meant so much,” he said. “Over the years, we have been honored to have hosted weddings and engagement parties at Chadwick’s and it is very special to get to share that experience with those couples and their families. From bridal showers and christenings to communions and graduations, many of our Bay Ridge families have chosen to celebrate these milestones at our restaurant.”

As the restaurant business has changed over the decades, Morris believes what separates Chadwick’s from other local restaurants that have come and gone is its employees and customers.

“Some of our personable staff have been with us since the beginning,” he said. “It’s also having that customer base that has been with you for years. Our goal has always been to give our guests a fine dining experience in a casual and welcoming environment. Now, we continue to focus on maintaining a dining experience that allows our customers to feel safe and relaxed while adhering to all the guidelines set forth by the state.”

Like many restaurants in the country, Chadwick’s has experienced tough times due to restrictions caused by COVID-19, such as limited indoor dining and outdoor dining and not being allowed to utilize its bar for parties.

“These constraints are not in our control and we hope our politicians are aware that the future success of many restaurants relies on this not becoming a long-term arrangement,” Morris said. “In the meantime, we are working and planning, like so many of our fellow restaurateurs, on alternative solutions to help get us through the upcoming winter months. I believe the restaurants of Bay Ridge are all doing the best they can, considering the uncertain future that lies ahead.”