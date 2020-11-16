Community helps firefighter in his fight against brain cancer

A Bay Ridge firefighter is fighting for his life and getting help from an entire community.

Anthony Mauro, 32, of Ladder 109 in Bay Ridge, was recently diagnosed with brain cancer after he suffered a seizure on the job in June.

“The members on duty rushed to his aid, and along with the support of the NYPD, he was taken to the hospital where he was intubated,” said Mauro’s co-worker Jonathan Sadagursky. “The doctors assessed Anthony to find the cause of the seizure, which he had never had before. Upon hospitalization, the doctors also found Anthony had multiple blood clots in his lungs as well as other complications which the doctors attribute to COVID-19.”

In September, Columbia University Medical Center and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center diagnosed Mauro with Grade 4 glioblastoma.

“His battle with cancer will be difficult, but for anyone who knows Anthony, he is a warrior,” said Sadagursky. “For as long as he could remember, Anthony has always wanted to be a firefighter, a passion that runs in the family. He is the most selfless person in this world.”

In addition, Mauro’s daughter Chiara has a rare condition which at times isn’t covered by insurance and Mauro had worked up to three jobs to pay for her treatments.

“While being sick, he is not able to work,” said Sadagursky. “His wife, Ally, had to take a leave from her job as well to take care of their daughter and attend appointments with Anthony. We are all his biggest supporters, but we cannot do it alone. While he has had an outpouring of support since he was diagnosed, the bills are growing and we need to secure the payments for Anthony’s treatments.”

Sadagursky and the firehouse started a GoFundMe page for Mauro and his family. So far, more than $112,000 of its $125,000 goal has been raised and more than 1,300 people from around the country have donated.

“I cannot even begin to tell everyone how much this means my family and I,” Mauro wrote to donors. “We are so grateful for each and every one of you, and thank you for your support and best wishes. A special thank you to all my brothers and sisters. God Bless the FDNY. Strength and Honor.”

Visit gofundme.com/f/AnthonyMauro.