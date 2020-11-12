Elevators open at 59th Street subway station

After years of construction, the MTA announced the completion of three ADA-accessible elevators at the 59th Street subway station.

In July, the MTA board voted to speed up the installation of the elevators and put the project on track to finish nearly a year ahead of schedule.

Crews also expanded the mezzanine, built new stairs and installed a new public address system and new fire alarms, among other upgrades.

The project also includes the following work, which will be completed by the end of January 2021:

• Reconfiguration of two street stairs and two platform stairs.

• Reconfiguration of the fare control area.

• Construction of new ADA-compliant toilet facilities and back-of-house support spaces.

• New ADA-compliant sidewalk curb cuts.

The project’s completion comes as the MTA forecasts a $16 billion deficit through 2024 and is asking Congress for $12 billion in emergency aid in its next COVID-19 relief package.

“The opening of these ADA-compliant elevators at the 59th Street N/R station is a major step toward improving our city’s transit network,” said U.S. Rep. Nydia Velázquez. “This station is a central hub that links important parts of our city, including Sunset Park’s ferry, as well as local hospitals. During this pandemic, it is critical that we improve readily available and safe public transit.”

“Elevator service is long overdue,” said Assemblymember Felix Ortiz. “It’s critical that riders on the N and R lines have access to ride our mass transit system and new elevators will help make a major difference.”

“This train stop will serve many differently abled New Yorkers and seniors, who will have access to the public transportation they deserve,” said Councilmember Carlos Menchaca.