Generally Speaking: Veterans Day events in NYC and Bay Ridge

In lieu of the nation’s largest traditional Veterans Day march along Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, the United War Veterans Council held a pre-dawn motorcade over the historic and long-established parade route on Nov. 11. Later in the afternoon, there was a wreath-laying ceremony at the Intrepid Air, Sea and Space Museum on the aircraft carrier anchored at Pier 86 on the Hudson River.

In Bay Ridge, there was a 12 p.m. motorized convoy through local streets, which concluded at the Brooklyn Veterans Administration Hospital in Dyker Heights. The event was sponsored by Thomas P. Coughlin Vietnam Veterans of America Memorial Chapter 72, and included a wreath-laying on the VA’s monument walk. Also participating in the motorcade were members of the United Military Veterans of Kings County and the Coffey-Wilson Post of the American Legion.

Ray Aalbue and Cary Sickler rode in a vintage 1946 Army Jeep.

Photos courtesy of UMVKC via Connie Ranocchia

The wreath ceremony at the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum.

Photo courtesy of the UWVC