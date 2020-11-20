Gounardes defeats Bruno in State Senate race

Democratic State Senator Andrew Gounardes declared victory Wednesday over Republican challenger Vito Bruno in the 22nd District.

The district includes Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights, Bensonhurst, Bath Beach, Gravesend, Gerritsen Beach, Manhattan Beach and Marine Park.

On election night, Bruno held a commanding 54-46 percent lead, but the absentee count broke overwhelmingly in the incumbent’s favor. By Wednesday, Gounardes led with 49,300 votes to 46,800 and had won 71 percent of absentee votes, according to a staffer.

“It is the honor of my life to serve my community, and today, as the remaining votes are counted, I am enormously grateful to the neighborhoods of southern Brooklyn for reelecting me to represent them in the State Senate,” Gounardes said.

Bruno conceded the race on Thursday.

“The election is finally over,” he said. “Unfortunately, after all the votes, including 21,000+ mail-in ballots, were counted, we have fallen just short of winning this race. I want to thank every one of the over 45,000 people who voted for me and gave me the encouragement and strength to mount a vigorous challenge we should all be proud of.”