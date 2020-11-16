Man dies pinned between two trucks

The area where 24-year-old Saqueo Mejia was pinned and killed by two trucks.

A Sunset Park man was killed Friday after he was hit by a dump truck in East Flatbush.

According to authorities, at around 12:20 p.m., 24-year-old Saqueo Mejia was standing between two trucks on Troy Avenue between Farragut Road and Glenwood Road when the driver of one of the trucks backed up and pinned him against the other truck.

The driver, who was alerted by witnesses that he had hit Mejia, remained at the scene.

Mejia was pronounced dead at NYC Health and Hospitals/Kings County.

An investigation is being conducted by the NYPD’s Highway Patrol.