NYU Langone food pantry distributes Thanksgiving dinners

NYU Langone and elected officials are spreading holding cheer during trying times.

On Friday, Nov. 20, The Table food pantry, 6025 Sixth Ave. distributed Thanksgiving meal kits to 700 families during its weekly service.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the Family Health Centers at NYU Langone’s food pantry has stepped up to the plate to help Brooklynites in need, especially Sunset Park residents. Helping during Thanksgiving has been no different.

During the distribution, State Senator Zellnor Myrie, Councilmember Carlos Menchaca and District Attorney Eric Gonzalez donated frozen turkeys and hot meals and helped distribute the food packages.

“We are very grateful for our partners who help provide emergency food to the community,” says Larry K. McReynolds, executive director of the Family Health Centers at NYU Langone. “Especially at this time when many families are feeling a heightened sense of food insecurity around the holidays and during the ongoing pandemic.”

The food pantry states it is unique in that individuals enter a room and are able to select different food items from different food groups they can take home, reducing waste and selecting items they will actually use in their homes.

Since the pandemic began, the pantry has had to operate differently and change its methods to fill the needs of local residents.

“Typically, before the pandemic we were serving a little over 100 families,” said Kathleen Barth, the community health education and outreach coordinator at the Family Health Centers at NYU Langone.

The Table now serves more than 5,000 individuals each month.

Resources available at The Table include fresh food items, information about SNAP food stamps as well as information about other services offered by Family Health Centers at NYU Langone.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has drastically changed the way we celebrate the holidays,” said Menchaca. “For many families struggling this year, sharing a traditional Thanksgiving meal may also not be possible; however, no crisis can change Brooklyn’s deep commitment to help families and our neighbors during the holidays.”

“With too many Brooklynites facing economic hardship and food insecurity this year, it is more important than ever to support each other and to help those in need, so we can all have a wonderful Thanksgiving meal,” said Gonzalez.