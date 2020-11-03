OLA’s Halloween drive a smashing success

A local parish made sure Bay Ridge kids enjoyed Halloween.

On Saturday afternoon, Our Lady of Angels, 7320 Fourth Ave., hosted a Spooktacular Drive-in trick-or-treating event. Volunteers distributed tons of treats to costumed visitors in the parish parking lot.

Father Kevin Abels, who helped organize the event, was happy to provide some positive spirit for the neighborhood.

“The event was a great success,” he said. “I was so happy to see a smile on the children’s faces knowing that they were able to enjoy Halloween safely. I thank the parents for their support and the members of our sports program for their time and dedication to this event. I look forward to many more events that will bring families and children together.

“Thank you Father Abels, OLA Sports & Girl Scouts,” said one participant on social media. “The kids had a great time!! So nice to be back in our schoolyard!”