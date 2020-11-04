Presidential race too early to call

Poll worker Dina Grinstead assisted voters at the Graham Civic Center polling location in Graham, North Carolina on Tuesday.

BY BROOKLYN EAGLE STAFF & ASSOCIATED PRESS



From Brooklyneagle.com

The Associated Press is not calling the presidential race yet because neither candidate has secured the 270 electoral college votes needed to claim victory.

Republican Donald Trump said, “Frankly, we did win this election” over Democrat Joe Biden and said he would take the election to the Supreme Court. His assertion of victory does not match the results and information currently available to the AP.

Trump or Biden would need 270 electoral votes to win. Several key states are too early to call, including Pennsylvania, Georgia and Michigan.

In Brooklyn election results, Republican Assemblymember Nicole Malliotakis has declared victory over incumbent Democrat Rep. Max Rose in the 11th Congressional District race; Republican Michael Tannousis has won the race against Democratic challenger Brandon Patterson in the 64th Assembly District; Republican Vito Bruno is leading first-term Democratic State Sen. Andrew Gounardes in the 22nd District; and Republican Mark Szuszkiewicz has a sizable lead over first-term Democratic Assemblymember Mathylde Frontus in the 46th Assembly District.