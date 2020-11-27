Rotary Club gives turkeys to Fort Hamilton troops

A local organization gave thanks to the heroes who protect our country.

On Tuesday, Nov. 24, the Rotary Club of Verrazano distributed turkeys to troops stationed at the Fort Hamilton Army Base.

“I think it’s the 12th year that we’ve given out turkeys to the soldiers in the Fort Hamilton Army Base,” said member Ralph Succar. “We want to thank them for their perfection and for their service. The only way we can show our gratitude to them, which is the easy part, is donating turkeys.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, members of the club have witnessed a greater need for food.

“This year I’ve seen more people suffering from hunger than I’ve ever seen before,” said member Michael Iacobucci. “It’s my pleasure to be here and deliver these turkeys.”

Succar thanked everyone from the Army base for allowing them to continue the event.

“This Christmas we are looking forward to giving gift cards to children and teens,” Succar said. “But today, some members of families will be coming by and we’ll be giving them turkey with smiles and thankfulness from everybody.”













