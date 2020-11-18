Security cameras going up to fight crime surge

Councilmember Justin Brannan will allocate $275,000 for 10 new Argus NYPD security cameras across the 43rd District, which covers Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and parts of Bath Beach and Bensonhurst.

A total of 10 cameras will be installed at five locations, with two cameras at each site. They will be clearly marked and conspicuously placed, with signage notifying the public that the area is under surveillance.

“Even though our neighborhoods continue to be some of the safest in the city, no constituent should have to wake up in the morning to their car having been rummaged through, or be kept up all night with incessant racing down the street,” Brannan said. “These cameras will be another tool in our enforcement and prevention toolbox, so that we can identify the small number of people engaging in these acts, and put a stop to their behavior.”

According to Brannan, police said the majority of crimes in the 62nd and 68th precincts are committed by people who steal items from unlocked vehicles.

“They will just walk up and down the block and wiggle every door handle until they get lucky,” Brannan said, adding that locals should take simple precautions to keep their vehicles safe. “We shouldn’t have to deal with it, and of course someone else’s criminal activity is not your fault, but the best line of defense is to simply make sure to lock your car door – especially at night.”

Brannan is asking residents where they think the cameras should be installed. The NYPD advises that they are of the most use in more desolate areas that don’t see a lot of foot traffic at night. Areas that have seen repeated instances of vandalism over the past year will be the first priority.

Anyone with suggestions can call Brannan’s office at 718-748-5200 or email AskJB@council.nyc.gov.

“The NYPD has been able to make arrests in some cases based on camera footage and other information,” Brannan said. “So if this happens to you, even if they didn’t take anything of value, always report it to the police. It is our hope that these new cameras will help the NYPD in these efforts.”