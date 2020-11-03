Two men found dead of carbon monoxide poisoning

The apartment building where two men were found dead of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Two men were found dead of carbon monoxide poisoning in a Bensonhurst apartment building Monday night.

According to the NYPD, at around 7:40 p.m., the men were found in the basement of a building at 170 Ave. O.

After firefighters on the scene determined the men had died from cardiac arrest related to carbon monoxide, the call was upgraded to a hazardous materials incident. Four other patients were treated but refused transportation to the hospital. Utility companies were also at the scene to address the source of the carbon monoxide.

The FDNY closed the incident at around 10 p.m. and police said no criminality had been found.

The FDNY took to Instagram to remind people of the dangers of carbon monoxide poisoning and how to prevent it.

“CO is a colorless, odorless, tasteless and toxic gas that is undetectable by human senses,” the post stated. “Be #FDNYSmart – protect yourself from this silent killer. Working smoke/CO alarms save lives by quickly giving you and your loved ones an early warning signal that something is wrong. Have both a smoke alarm and a CO alarm (or a combination smoke/carbon monoxide alarm) installed where you sleep and on every level of your home, including basements. Working alarms are the most critical component of your escape plan. Learn more at fdnysmart.org.”