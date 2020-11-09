Two-way Verrazzano Bridge tolls to start in December

The long-awaited split-toll collection on the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge will take effect on Tuesday, Dec. 1.

According to the MTA, tolls will be collected in both the Staten Island- and Brooklyn-bound directions, with the toll charged to motorists entering Staten Island and Brooklyn cut in half to $2.75 for Staten Island residents, $1.70 for Staten Island carpool customers, $6.12 for E-ZPass users and $9.50 for Tolls by Mail.

The overall toll for a round trip and the Staten Island resident discount remain unchanged.

“The restoration of split-tolling will end a 30-year loophole in New York City that will help alleviate congestion on Staten Island while improving the environment,” said MTA Chairman and CEO Pat Foye. “I thank Reps. Max Rose, Jerry Nadler and Nydia Velazquez, Sens. [Chuck] Schumer and [Kirsten] Gillibrand, and the entire New York congressional delegation for making this reform a reality.”

In June 2019, Rose, Nadler and Velázquez worked to eliminate language from a spending bill that would have kept the current one-way toll system in place. The toll is collected from drivers traveling toward Staten Island. Brooklyn-bound motorists cross the bridge for free.

“I promised to do everything I can to end my constituents’ commuting nightmare,” Rose said, “and with split tolling we’ll see fewer out-of-state cars and trucks clogging up our expressway at no cost to residents. I’m proud to have worked with leaders from both parties and all levels of government to make this a reality and look forward to seeing the positive impact for our community.”

The Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge had been the only bridge in the country with federally mandated one-direction tolling for more than three decades until Congress amended the directive. Split-tolling is expected to reduce the number of regional motorists cutting through Staten Island – estimated at 7,000 per weekday pre-pandemic – to take advantage of the previously free eastbound direction.

New signs are being placed in the eastbound and westbound directions and the MTA has notified navigation apps including Google, Waze, Apple and TomTom.

Additional reporting from a previous story by Paula Katinas.