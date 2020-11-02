Verrazzano improvements to be completed months ahead of schedule

MTA announced that construction to improve traffic flow from the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge to the eastbound Gowanus Expressway is on track to finish this month

On Thursday, Oct. 29, the MTA announced that construction to improve traffic flow from the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge to the eastbound Gowanus Expressway is on track to finish this month, two months ahead of schedule.

According to the MTA, the roadway portion of the project includes opening a fourth lane on the eastbound Gowanus Expressway and widening the segment of the roadway from 92nd Street to the Fort Hamilton Parkway exit. This is expected to reduce traffic-weaving, improve safety and eliminate a current bottleneck that back up traffic.

“People were stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic on 86th Street and 14th Avenue, not realizing it was because of a bottleneck on the other side of Fort Hamilton Parkway,” said Councilmember Justin Brannan. “I worked closely with MTA engineers on a solution to widen the roadway. I’m confident this will improve traffic flow and reduce congestion, especially during a.m. and p.m. rush hour. It will also save drivers time and help reduce carbon emissions.”

The MTA estimates that motorists will collectively save 1,000 hours daily and more than 360,000 travel time hours annually. The time savings amounts to the elimination of more than 1,500 tons of carbon emissions per year.

Work was completed to expand the Fort Hamilton Parkway exit ramp to two lanes and add a fourth eastbound lane from the Verrazzano to the Fort Hamilton Parkway exit. The project will continue to implement additional sign improvements on the westbound roadway heading to the Staten Island-bound Verrazzano.

“This project is an example of how MTA Construction & Development is completing projects faster and cheaper than ever before, even amidst the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Janno Lieber, president of MTA Construction & Development. “But, to continue delivering projects like this — projects that save our customers time and help cut traffic and air pollution — we need Washington to step up and provide billions in emergency relief to offset the MTA’s pandemic-related financial crisis.”

“I am excited for drivers who travel on the Verrazzano for access to Brooklyn and Manhattan to experience these improvements that will save them time and make their journeys safer,” added Daniel DeCrescenzo, president of MTA Bridges and Tunnels.