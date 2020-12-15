BID lights up tree outside OLPH

Despite hard times, Sunset Park is celebrating the Christmas season.

On Dec. 7, the Sunset Park Business Improvement District lit up its Christmas tree outside Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church on Fifth Avenue and 60th Street.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the BID was unable to host its usual program, which includes musical performances by local schools and residents, a DJ, a fashion show and an appearance by Santa Claus.

“We are socially distant but our hearts are very close and we want to say thank you to our family at Our Lady of Perpetual Help,” said David Estrada, executive director of the BID. “They are our hosts for our annual holiday Christmas tree. There are a lot of traditions in Sunset Park. The BID is trying to keep up ours.”