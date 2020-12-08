Brooklyn federal judge approves class action settlement in homeless youth lawsuit

FROM BROOKLYNEAGLE.COM

Magistrate Judge Peggy Kuo of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York in Brooklyn has approved a class action settlement in C.W. v. The City of New York, a lawsuit brought by the Legal Aid Society and Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler LLP that expands access to essential, life-saving youth programs and services for runaway and homeless youth ages 16-20 in New York City.

Under the settlement, the city will implement procedural changes regarding how city agencies manage homeless youth, improving the system for all young people ages 16-20 who will enter it going forward.

“We are very pleased to have an approved settlement that will establish system-changing relief to some of New York City’s most vulnerable youth,” said Beth Hofmeister, staff attorney in the Homeless Rights Project at the Legal Aid Society. “We are infinitely grateful to our eleven named plaintiffs who bravely came forward to better the lives of thousands of other runaway and homeless youth.”DAILY TOP BROOKLYN NEWSNews for those who live, work and play in Brooklyn and beyond

C.W. v. The City of New York was filed in December 2013 on behalf of a group of runaway and homeless young people who were denied essential services and shelter by the city. The lawsuit alleged that the city violated the plaintiffs’ rights under federal law, the New York City Human Rights Law, and a state statute — the Runaway and Homeless Youth Act of 1978 — by failing to provide, or ejecting them from, youth shelters.

The lawsuit also claimed that the city is required to provide reasonable accommodations in residential programs to runaways and homeless young people with disabilities, and that a young person in a residential program must have a chance to argue against an involuntary discharge if they feel the residential program’s plan to discharge them is unfair.

Since plaintiffs filed the lawsuit, the city has increased the total number of class-serving youth-specific shelter beds from 253 in 2013 to more than 750 beds.

Under the settlement, according to the Legal Aid Society, the city is required to implement the following systemic changes: