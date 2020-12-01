Coney Island USA takes part in Macy’s Thanksgiving parade

Coney Island USA was well represented at one of New York City’s most famous parades.

On Thursday, Nov. 26, the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade was reimagined due to COVID-19. Crowds were missing, but entertainment was had with huge balloons, performances and floats as it aired on NBC. Coney Island’s Mermaid Parade partook in the historic day and received national attention.

Dick Zigun, the founder of the Mermaid Parade, was happy that they were finally able to march. The 38th Annual Mermaid Parade was slated to take place this past June. However, it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a telethon was held instead.

“The Mermaid Parade was thrilled to represent both Brooklyn as well as national weirdos and

non-conformists and artists in Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade,” said Zigun. “Macy’s and NBC-TV and NYC City Hall were so generous to include us in the difficult task of parading NYC pride while carefully social distancing for a national audience of 50 million viewers who now know what an art parade is and looks like.”

The performance included homemade floats, costumes and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage, who sat on the 1920s Boardwalk Rolling Chair.

“The inclusion of Lynn Nottage as Queen Mermaid 2020 made a big statement about the Mermaid Parade honoring the finest Brooklyn-centric artists and intellectuals,” Zigun added.

According to Deadline, the parade drew a 5.3 rating among adults 18-49 and was watched by 20.7 million people.