A construction worker was killed when a wall collapsed at a Sunset Park construction site.

One man was killed and another was injured when a wall collapsed at a construction site on 42nd Street Monday afternoon.

The collapse, which took place between Fourth and Fifth Avenues at 1:30 p.m., trapped the two workers under the debris. One died at the scene and the other sustained moderate injuries.

OSHA, ESU and K9 units are assisting the FDNY at the site.

NYPD Special Ops said the area should be avoided due to the large number of emergency vehicles.