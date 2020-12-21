Fire truck crashes into clothing store; six injured

Photos by Loudlabs NYC

A fire truck crashed into a Gravesend clothing store.

Six people were injured when an FDNY truck crashed into a store in Gravesend Sunday night.

According to authorities, at around 11:30 p.m., Engine 254 was responding to a fire when it collided with a Mercedes and crashed into Coquette Kidswear, 439 Ave. U.

Five firefighters were taken to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Mercedes was taken to Maimonides Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries.

Five people were evacuated from the second floor of the building with an FDNY bucket ladder after rubble barricaded the stairwell. FDNY Collapse and Rescue units responded to stabilize the building.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

