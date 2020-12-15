Five injured in fire at Shore Hill

Firefighters at the scene of the blaze at Shore Hill Monday night.

Five people were injured when a fire broke out Monday night at the Shore Hill senior housing complex at 9000 Shore Rd.

The fire began shortly after 5 p.m. and was brought under control about an hour later. Twenty FDNY units comprising 78 firefighters responded to fight the blaze.

Four of the injured were taken to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn, while one was treated at the scene. All of the injuries were minor.

The cause of the fire, which was confined to an apartment on the 10th floor of the complex’s west building, has not been determined.