Fort Hamilton Army Base holiday market canceled

The annual Fort Hamilton Army Base Holiday Market and Tree Lighting Spectacular has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was scheduled for Friday, Dec. 4.

The market attracts shoppers from all over Brooklyn, who typically find unique gifts and seasonal wares created by local artisans and artists, along with samples of traditional foods and specialties. Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus and Santa’s helpers are there each year to greet the children.

A tree lighting will take place at the army base but will be restricted to Department of Defense ID cardholders and Fort Hamilton residents.

“It was a hard decision to make, but the life, health and safety of our patrons and staff is our top priority,” a base spokesperson wrote on Facebook. “We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding.”