Loss of Century 21 leaves a big void on 86th Street

The ever-present illuminated signs at Century 21 are now dark.

Century 21 Department Store, which has anchored the 86th Street shopping corridor for decades, closed for good on Dec. 6.

The retail chain announced in September that it had filed for bankruptcy and would close its 13 stores. The Bay Ridge location opened in 1961.

The store’s website says, “Thank you to our loyal customers. Thank you for your continued support and patronage.”

In the days leading up to the store’s closure, long lines of customers waited to scoop up the remaining merchandise. The inside of the store was bare by its final weekend.

Josephine Beckmann, district manager of Community Board 10, said the loss of Century 21 is considerable.

“For many in our community, Century 21 has served as our local mom and pop department store and I have been hearing from so many who miss shopping at Century 21 during the holidays,” Beckmann said. “It was a significant anchor store on 86th Street and I know many hope for new anchors to come to Bay Ridge soon.”

Local resident Kelly Ann Woodford said Century 21 was one of her favorite stores on 86th Street.

“Hope all of those employees find work soon,” Woodford said. “Goodbye to an era of deals and designer names for less.”