Mayor Max? Rose exploring bid for City Hall

Outgoing U.S. Rep. Max Rose is exploring the possibility of running for mayor next year.

The one-term Democratic congressmember for the 11th District, who lost his reelection bid to Republican Assemblymember Nicole Malliotakis last month, announced his plans on Dec. 13.

Malliotakis was the Republican nominee for mayor in 2017 and lost the race to Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio.

“We can’t afford another four years like the past seven,” Rose said. “Look – this is going to be hard. I’m the underdog by every meaning of the word.”

Rose, who has been openly critical of de Blasio, said New York City was in bad shape even before the COVID-19 pandemic began early this year.

“Tens of thousands of homeless New Yorkers were left behind prior to the first COVID case,” he said. “Long before any lockdown, crime was rising, justice for all wasn’t a reality, our schools were segregated and City Hall was chasing jobs away while pushing small businesses to the brink.”

Among those who have announced their candidacies are Councilmember Carlos Menchaca and Borough President Eric Adams.