Mayor touts record number of protected bike lanes

In 2020, the New York City Department of Transportation (DOT) constructed a record 28.6 lane miles of new protected bike lanes across the five boroughs.

The city also added another 35.2 miles of conventional bike lanes, 83 miles of car-free Open Streets, more than 10,800 Open Restaurants on city streets and sidewalks and 16.3 miles of new bus lanes.

According to Mayor Bill de Blasio, New York City’s streetscape was transformed more dramatically this year than in any year in modern history.

“Our city has reimagined our streets as we’ve fought back the COVID-19 crisis,” de Blasio said on Dec. 29. “Record numbers of bike lanes and bus lanes will change our urban landscape forever – and, as we continue our fight to build a fairer and better city, we won’t stop here.”

Brooklyn added 9.1 protected lane miles this year, including Seventh Avenue southbound from Bay Ridge Parkway to 79th Street and Fourth Avenue from 15th Street to 60th Street.

The city’s total bike lane network is 1,375 lane miles, 545 of which are protected miles, including nearly 170 miles on-street.

DOT is also on track to meet the Green Wave Plan goal of installing more than 80 miles of protected bike lanes by the end of 2021.

However, not all Brooklynites are excited about the lane expansion.

“It is a concern because it makes driving more difficult and one more thing to keep on the lookout,” said Bay Ridge resident Raymond D. “Some streets are so narrow that it creates driving hazards.”