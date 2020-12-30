Mercado Global donates 125,000 masks throughout the U.S.

Mercado Global, an ethical fashion nonprofit based in Industry City, continues to help out during the COVID-19 pandemic.

When the outbreak began, Mercado, which connects Indigenous women in rural Guatemala to the international fashion industry, shifted to producing masks for frontline workers.

According to Ruth Alvarez-DeGolia, founder and executive director of Mercado Global, the organization has donated 125,000 masks throughout the country.

“Things are going really well,” she said. “We are just so thankful for all of our supporters, clients and corporate partners in New York City that have helped make it possible. A really big focus for us since [the summer] is donating masks to migrant communities in the United States, particularly migrant farm workers and children of those families.”

The organization has made its way to big department stores such as Bloomingdale’s.

“It’s a sign that companies know that people want to help,” Alvarez-DeGolia said. “When things are the hardest, people are feeling empathy and buying products that help make the world a better place.”

Mercado has also partnered with activist Monica Ramírez’s nonprofit Justice for Migrant Women.

“If you look at what’s going on in the news, there is so much darkness in the world, but it’s heartening to see that people are really hungry to help,” said Alvarez-DeGolia.