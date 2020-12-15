Nurse receives COVID vaccine at NYU Langone

Luana Iallonardi, RN, administers the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to Tara Quaranta, RN, at NYU Langone Hospital–Brooklyn on Tuesday.

Help is on the way to New York City through the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.

On Monday, Sandra Lindsay, a nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in Queens, became the first person in the state to get the vaccine.

On Tuesday afternoon, Tara Quaranta, a nurse at NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn, was also vaccinated.

Quaranta, a Staten Island resident, said the moment brought her relief.

“I feel like this is a light at the end of a really dark tunnel,” Quaranta said. “We all worked through this pandemic together as a team. I think it’s really important for me to get this vaccine to continue working, doing what we do to care for people.”

Mayor Bill de Blasio called the vaccine “a shot of hope for the whole city” during an interview on “Inside City Hall.”

“People really needed to believe that we could put this behind us,” de Blasio said. “And now we have the most tangible evidence since March that we can overcome this challenge.

“The Department of Health and all city agencies have been put on alert to move this very quickly through our command center over at 253 Broadway.”