NYU Langone expands care in Bay Ridge

NYU Langone Health is expanding its care in Bay Ridge.

On Friday, Dec. 4, NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Bay Ridge, the outpatient care center, announced it has hired 10 new specialists in cardiology, hand surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics and gynecology, otolaryngology and spine surgery.

The center, at 6740 Fourth Ave., currently has 50 providers across a dozen clinical areas who deliver streamlined care to more than 420 patients a day. It also features a women’s health program and an imaging suite.

The new specialists include:

• Juan C. Rodriguez-Olaverri, MD, PhD, who specializes in the surgical and nonsurgical treatment of scoliosis, spina bifida, spine injuries in athletes and many other conditions of the spine.

• Jadi E. De Tolla, MD, a hand and wrist surgeon who specializes in conditions and injuries of the upper extremities.

• Marie T. Homsi, MD, a pediatric otolaryngologist who specializes in ear, nose and throat (ENT) problems in infants and children.

• Kinneri Mehta, MD, who treats ENT issues in adults.

• Loris Dawes, NP, who also treats ENT issues in adults.

• Kelly J. Flores, DO, obstetrics care.

• Maureen L. Clark, DO, obstetrics care.

• Adam Small, MD, a cardiologist who specializes in adult congenital heart disease.

• Robert J. Knotts, MD, a cardiac electrophysiologist who specializes in heart rhythm disorders.

• Valeriia Shnayder, MD, an internal medicine physician who provides comprehensive preventive care.

“Three years since its opening, we continue to expand comprehensive care at NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Bay Ridge to make it easier for patients to see the best clinicians in their respective fields,” said Andrew Rubin, senior vice president for clinical affairs and ambulatory care at NYU Langone. “The new providers are welcome additions for these clinical areas in particular, as they are in high demand.”