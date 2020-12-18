Police Beat: Crook drives away with deliveryman’s car on Shore Road, man robbed at knifepoint in Bensonhurst

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

CROOK STEALS CAR

A crook drove away with a deliveryman’s car on Shore Road and 95th Street Dec. 11. According to reports, at around 9:28 p.m., the victim double-parked the car with the keys in the ignition while he delivered food. The car was last seen on the Verrazzano Bridge.

FISHY BURGLARY

A fish market on Fifth Avenue and 76th Street was robbed Dec. 11. Reports say the owner closed the store at 6 p.m. the previous day. Overnight, a man broke into the market through the front door and stole $850 from under the counter. The suspect was wearing a mask, gloves, light-colored hoodie and dark pants.

CROOK STEALS CAR PARTS

A perp stole car parts on Seventh Avenue and 78th Street Dec. 9. According to reports, the victim parked the car at 11:30 a.m. The thief stole a catalytic converter and sensors worth more than $1,400.

TRUCK RIPPED OFF

A 20-year-old man stole cash and a debit card from an 18-year-old man’s truck near Fifth and Bay Ridge Avenues Dec. 13. Reports say that at 5:15 p.m. the victim went into a nearby store and left his fanny pack inside the truck. When he left the store, he saw the crook with the bag, which contained more than $1,000. The perp fled west on Bay Ridge Avenue in a red car.

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

ROBBED AT KNIFEPOINT

An 18-year-old man was attacked and robbed at knifepoint while making a food delivery on 20th Avenue and 64th Street Dec. 13. According to reports, at around 2 a.m., the man, who works at a taco truck, was approached by two masked men who stole $700, headphones and a scooter. They kicked the victim when he refused to give them his phone and fled the scene.

ATTACKED FOR PURSE

A 40-year-old woman was attacked and robbed by a man on 20th Avenue and 73rd Street Dec. 12. Reports say that at around 6:35 a.m., the woman was walking to work when the perp pulled her purse off her shoulder, pushed her to the ground and kicked her in the leg when she tried to get up. He fled on 73rd Street toward 19th Avenue. The purse contained credit cards and keys.

STEALS WOMAN’S BAG

A crook followed a 56-year-old woman to her house near Bay Ridge and 21st Avenues and stole her bag. According to reports, at around 7:35 p.m., the crook grabbed the purse, causing the woman to fall down the stairs. He then fled west on Bay Ridge Avenue and south on 21st Avenue. The victim injured her ankle during the robbery.

DELI BURGLARY

A burglar broke into a deli on Kings Highway and West Seventh Street and stole cash Dec. 12. Reports say that at around 11:30 p.m., the crook broke the front entry gate locks, took $700 from the cash register and $9,940 from the store’s ATM machine.