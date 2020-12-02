Police Beat: Robbery at vape shop in Bay Ridge, victim robbed while selling Playstation 5

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

BUSTED FOR ASSAULT

A 34-year-old man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a 50-year-old man on Fifth Avenue and 85th Street on Nov. 20. According to reports, at around 8 p.m., the suspect allegedly punched the victim in the nose with the back of his hand.

Police charged the man with third-degree assault.

ROBBERY AT VAPE SHOP

Several people were robbed at gunpoint by three men inside a vape shop near Fifth Avenue and 85th Street on Nov. 17. Reports say the men entered the store at 11:56 p.m. and one of them said, “Get on the ground and run your pockets.” The crooks stole phones from the victims and fled on foot.

ROBBED OF GAME CONSOLE

A 29-year-old man was scammed while trying to sell a PlayStation 5 to two men outside a bank on Fourth Avenue and 86th Street on Nov. 15. According to reports, at around 7:35 p.m., the victim met up with the men to sell them the gaming console. One of the men removed the console from a bag while the other pushed and held the victim. The crooks got in a black vehicle and fled west on 86th Street.

STOLEN PHONE

A 49-year-old man was robbed of his phone by a man inside a bank near Fifth Avenue and Ovington Avenue on Nov. 20. Reports say that at around 2:45 p.m., the crook grabbed the phone and ran out of the bank.

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

THREE AGAINST ONE

Three men in their 20s attacked a 56-year-old man and stole his car on Bay Ridge and 18th Avenues on Nov. 18. According to reports, at around 6:45 p.m., the victim was selling his car to the men when one of them punched him in the face and pulled him out of the vehicle. The crooks fled in the vehicle, leaving an Infiniti behind.

ATTACKED WITH FIRE EXTINGUISHER

A 25-year-old man was attacked and robbed of his cellphone and Nike sneakers on Cropsey Avenue and Bay 40th Street on Nov. 17. Reports say that at around 9 p.m., the attacker punched the man in the chest and hit him with a fire extinguisher. The victim suffered cuts to his head.

STABBED BY ROOMMATE

A 28-year-old man allegedly was stabbed by his female roommate inside an apartment near Bay Ridge and New Utrecht Avenues on Nov. 19. According to reports, at around 3:48 p.m., the woman used a pocketknife to cut the man in the neck and finger.

The victim was taken to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn for treatment.

ARRESTED FOR ATTACK

A 41-year-old man was arrested for allegedly assaulting his 43-year-old girlfriend inside an apartment on 15th Avenue and 76th Street Nov. 19. Reports say that at around 12:29 a.m., the suspect allegedly punched the woman in the mouth and choked her during an argument.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.