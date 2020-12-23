Ride on! Deno’s adds another wonder

They’re not coasting during their off-time.

Although COVID-19 forced Coney Island amusement parks to shut down for the 2020 season, one park is looking ahead with an ambitious new attraction.

Deno’s Wonder Wheel Amusement Park will be home to Phoenix, a high-thrill, state-of-the-art roller coaster.

The Vourderis family, which owns Deno’s, hopes the new coaster will bring dedicated fans and thrill-seekers back to the park when it reopens.

“Coney Island is a place where we can all come together and heal after a time of such heartache and division,” said owner Deno Vourderis. “Our timeline is still being determined, but we are hopeful that this will be the beginning of better days ahead.”

The new ride was included on USA Today’s list of most anticipated roller coasters of 2021 and is in good company, with Universal Studios Orlando and Legoland also on the list.

USA Today reports that, once completed, Phoenix will be 68 feet tall and feature a top speed of about 34 miles per hour.

Brooklynites are already excited about going on the coaster.

“Amazing,” said one Facebook user. “Can’t wait to come celebrate. I’m glad someone in Coney Island is still adding the thrills.”

Deno’s Wonder Wheel was preparing to celebrate its 100th anniversary this year with a slew of events. Instead the Vourderis family joined fans, elected officials and Coney Island historians on social media and Youtube to express their love for one of the country’s most famous Ferris wheels. It was also featured during Macy’s 4th of July fireworks display.