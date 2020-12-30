Schumer pushes for wind development project at marine terminal

Sen. Chuck Schumer spoke Monday at a conference at the Southwest Brooklyn Marine Terminal. He was joined by Kashif Hussain, deputy public advocate, infrastructure and environmental justice; Councilmember Carlos Menchaca; Eddie Bautista, executive director of NYC-EJA; Elizabeth Yeampierre, executive director of UPROSE; and Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, among others.

U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer joined other officials at the South Brooklyn Marine Terminal Monday to call for a new hub to upgrade port infrastructure to support offshore wind development.

Schumer recently wrote a letter to the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) to ask that the Sunset Park waterfront be considered for its $200 million offshore wind port development program.

The city-owned South Brooklyn Marine Terminal is one of 11 ports around the state to be pre-qualified for consideration to receive loan and grant funds from NYSERDA.

“With a little lift, Sunset Park Terminal can position New York State to manufacture offshore wind technology while leading the way in clean energy,” Schumer said during his visit. “This site is primed to be up and running quickly with the right investment, providing New York a critical foothold in the offshore wind supply chain and its tremendous opportunities for new jobs.”

Proponents believe the effort would establish a local wind turbine assembly center that would generate more than 1,500 megawatts of clean energy in the city.

Councilmember Carlos Menchaca said he has long pushed for community-centered development of the site and said the proposal would “transform Sunset Park into the 21st century hub for the new green economy.”

Some residents had questions about the proposed project. Tony Giordano, founder of the Facebook page Sunset Parker, wondered if it would provide an adequate number of well-paying jobs and if those jobs would be earmarked for people from Sunset Park. He also wondered what physical effects the project might have on the neighborhood.

“While I assume a waterfront location was chosen for the benefit of using shipping for parts to and from the site, how much new truck traffic would it create in the already congested Sunset Park corridor?” Giordano asked. “Will the site be developed in a manner that includes waterfront esplanades so that the community doesn’t lose another half mile of precious waterfront to business?”