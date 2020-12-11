Skate away the blues at Industry City

It will double the winter fun at Industry City.

The waterfront space is now the home of the Ice Skating Rink Powered by Volvo Car USA. In addition, the indoor Dreamland Roller Rink has returned.

This year’s ice rink will be outdoors, uncovered and bigger than last year’s version.

Amenities include a bar operated by IC’s Frying Pan Brooklyn, hot cocoa and snacks.

Eric Miller, regional vice president of Volvo Car USA, said the Sunset Park space is ideal for the rink.

“Volvo Car USA is thrilled to be part of a new holiday tradition in Industry City by supporting the ice rink,” he said. “We’re happy to call Industry City our new home and we hope everyone enjoys the rink in a safe and socially distanced way.”

The rink is open every Thursday to Sunday until March and includes a heated system for cold days.

Last year, the space introduced an ice skating rink for the first time. Dreamland Roller Rink was introduced in 2018.

Lola Star, the creator of the roller rink and Lola Star Boutiques in Coney Island, debuted a roller disco in Prospect Park seven years ago to much fanfare, and has been happy to bring the rink to the industrial space.

“Roller skating has exploded in popularity this year,” she said. “So many decided to start because it’s the perfect way to stay fit, decrease stress, and have fun while social distancing. Right now, the world needs the experience of collective joy, so I am thrilled that Industry City has given me the opportunity to create these safe experiences of collective, roller disco joy.”

IC hopes the additions to this winter season brings holiday cheer and activities during trying times.

“Here at IC, we fortunately have the gift of space in a city that so often finds it sparse,” said Jim Somoza, director of development at Industry City. “We wanted to make sure we used that space in a tactful manner, while also incorporating our diverse tenant base, when so many need outlets to create memories and experiences. The addition of both rinks, we hope, will offer New Yorkers not only something to look forward to these days, but something to remember for years to come.”

The rink is located in Courtyard 5/6. Tickets are $12 per person, with skate rentals costing $10 per person. For more information, visit industrycity.com.