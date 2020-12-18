Snow provides a welcome break in a tough year

Bay Ridge residents took advantage of the biggest snowstorm in years by having some good old-fashioned fun.

According to the National Weather Service Center, the neighborhood had more than nine inches of snow by Thursday.

Community Board 13 member Mario Caggiano took his sons to Owl’s Head Park for some sledding and said it was a nice break during a difficult year.

“Having three children, this year was extremely challenging,” Caggiano said. “Seeing all the smiles and enjoying the snow with my children was so much fun. It reminded me of my childhood.”

Karen Sheehan and her family went to Owl’s Head with their new puppy.

“Like some many other families, we got a ‘quarantine pup’ and it was so much fun witnessing her first snowfall,” Sheehan said.

“The snow provided a much needed communal event,” said Maureen Landers. “Owl’s Head was filled with laughter and joy. It was great to see children having fun.”

Though Brooklyn schools continued remote learning, Xaverian High School Principal Deacon Kevin McCormack and President Robert Alesi told students to have a traditional snow day without work.

“COVID has taken a lot of things from us and there are some people that think snow days are something from the past,” said McCormack in a video to students. “But you know who doesn’t think that? Mr. Alesi and me … He said snow days are a gift, they are a right. God gives you the ability to change the schedule and see things differently.”

McCormack encouraged students to put their screens down, get outside and shovel, get in a snowball fight and drink some hot chocolate.