Three wise girls share the spirit of giving

Sofia Cascio and Victoria DiSpirito collected toys for the less fortunate in the Bay Ridge area during the Christmas season.

Three Bay Ridge kids saw families in need this holiday season and decided to help.

Earlier this month, Sofia Cascio, 9, Victoria DiSpirito, 8, and Isabella Ferrara, 9, were watching Christmas movies and talking about how some children won’t be getting toys this year due to the economic situation.

The three decided to collect toys to help other kids have a happy holiday. They set a goal of 100 toys and ended up collecting more than 130.

“Giving back is so important because sometimes people need a little help,” Sofia said. “We should always help other people if we are able to. We know these presents will make other kids happy and that makes us feel really good.”

“We are extremely proud of our girls, not just because they are aware of the issues surrounding them, but because they are empathetic,” said Sofia’s mother Nicole. “It’s amazing that at such a young age they are doing their best to make a difference in other people’s lives.”

The girls donated to the Count on Us Toy Drive, an event hosted by Bay Ridge bars and restaurants.

“We are so proud of the local businesses in the Bay Ridge community,” said Amanda Zenteno, executive director of the Bay Ridge Business Improvement District. “Despite closures and hardships, they continue to provide for those in need.”

During the summer, the girls also showed their appreciation to police officers after watching the news. They started a group called Heroes for Heroes and sold bracelets to collect money to bring food to the 68th Precinct. They also delivered food to firefighters battling a blaze in the neighborhood.