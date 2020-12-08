Where you can donate gifts to help your neighbors

Operation Christmas Smiles is accepting donations for people in need during the holidays.

‘Tis the time for giving and south Brooklyn offers plenty of ways to do so.

At the end of a year dominated by COVID-19, putting a smile on someone’s face takes on extra meaning.

Here are just a few ways you can donate to people in need and make their holiday season a little better.

The Dyker Heights Civic Association and the 68th Precinct Community Council are partnering for a Christmas gift card drive. Donations of gift cards will be accepted through Dec. 18 at Investors Bank, 7414 13th Ave., and at the offices of State Senator Andrew Gounardes, 8018 Fifth Ave., and Councilmember Justin Brannan, 8203 Third Ave. Cards can also be mailed to Kate Cucco at 675 86th Street.

Reaching-Out Community Services is hosting its annual Operation Christmas Smiles Event. The local food pantry gives away toys to more than 1,000 low-income children who are registered in its program. Due to the pandemic, the usual indoor event will not take place, but the group will still distribute toys at an outdoor event. To donate, visit rcsprograms.org.

Grandma’s Love, which distributes food, books and other items to children in need in area schools, is collecting donations for the holidays. Toys and gift cards can be dropped off at 261 68th St.

The Fifth Avenue BID and Catholic Charities of Brooklyn and Queens are teaming up with several Bay Ridge bars and restaurants to host a “Count on Us” toy drive. Toys for children up to age 16 and gift cards are welcome. All toys must be new and unwrapped. Visit facebook.com/5thavenueBID for more info.

The 68th Precinct Explorers have set up a Toys for Tots donation box. Donations of an unwrapped gift can be dropped off through Dec. 10 at the stationhouse, 333 65th St.

The Rafael Ramos Foundation has been distributing toys to Brooklyn elementary schools. This year marks the sixth anniversary of the murder of Detectives Ramos and Wenjian Liu. Cash donations can be made via detectiverafaelramos.org.